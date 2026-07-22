Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.62.

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Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $181.74 and its 200-day moving average is $183.20. The company has a market cap of $380.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chevron has a 12 month low of $146.49 and a 12 month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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