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Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Chewy logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Chewy met Wall Street expectations for the quarter, reporting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $3.36 billion, both essentially in line with estimates.
  • The company also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to $0.36 EPS, giving investors a fresh outlook on near-term performance.
  • Despite the in-line results, analysts remain mixed: several have cut price targets, while the overall consensus still sits at a “Moderate Buy” with an average target of $41.24.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, FiscalAI reports. Chewy had a return on equity of 53.48% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Chewy updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.360-0.360 EPS.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Chewy has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $46.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Chewy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chewy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Key Headlines Impacting Chewy

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $108,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,173,248. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,955. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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