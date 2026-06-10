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Optical Cable Corporation: Strong Earnings, But Hurdles Remain

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 10, 2026
OCC-branded spool of fiber optic cables with illuminated connectors inside a data center.

Key Points

  • Optical Cable Corporation is well-positioned for the AI boom but its target market is Tier 2 and raises risks for investors.
  • Revenue gains and margins will be lumpy, setting the stage for stock price volatility.
  • Beware - Institutions and analysts do not support this market; short-sellers are selling into the rally.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

For investors watching the price explosion following Optical Cable Corporation’s NASDAQ: OCC fiscal Q2 2026 earnings report and wondering if it's too late to get in, the answer is no. This company offers cutting-edge technology that was once ahead of its time—but now, its time has come.

Optical Cable Today

Optical Cable Corporation stock logo
OCCOCC 90-day performance
Optical Cable
$21.01 +2.01 (+10.58%)
As of 06/9/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$2.48
$22.00
P/E Ratio
175.10
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Optical Cable Corporation doesn’t make any old cables, or any old cables good for AI, but hardened, ruggedized bundled cables, including blended optical and copper solutions suitable for extreme conditions.

The question is when to get in on OCC, and what kind of position to take.

Among the company's clients is the U.S. defense apparatus, which relies on cables and other critical infrastructure for reliable battlefield applications. Other clients include hyperscalers and AI factories, which favor the blended optical and copper wiring solutions hardened against electromagnetic interference.

End-markets include real-time broadcasters and industries such as mining, which rely on sealed cabling that not only resist vibration and temperature but also prevent chemical abrasion.

As AI advances and digital application penetration deepens, OCC’s addressable market has expanded significantly, and years of infrastructure buildout lie ahead.

Optical Cable Corporation Reports Robust Backlog Growth: Shares Surge

Optical Cable Corporation had a solid quarter, with revenue growing by 26.6%, underpinned by strength in both core operating segments. Enterprise and Specialty both grew at a double-digit rate, with U.S.-based sales up 21% and International sales up 45%.

More importantly, the revenue strength carried through to the bottom line, with significant leverage at the gross and operating levels tied to improving sales trends. Gross margin improved by 380 basis points (bps) while SG&A expenses contracted by 450 bps as a percentage of sales. The net result was net income of $1.1 million, nearly 5% of sales, which reverses a loss posted in the prior year’s period, and 12 cents in GAAP earnings.

The company did not provide specific guidance for the subsequent quarter or year, but noted growth opportunities and momentum in the earnings release and conference call. These underscore the 27% sequential and 82% year-over-year increase in backlog, a figure suggesting subsequent results will reflect business acceleration and additional operational efficiency.

Optical Cable Corporation: A Market With Hurdles to Cross

Optical Cable Corporation is well positioned for the current environment, but it must overcome hurdles. Among them is tepid sell-side interest, as reflected in the single analyst covering the company, rating it a Sell.

Adding to sell-side interest is low institutional interest, at 13%. Institutions could become more interested; however, the company’s microcap status, $22 million in quarterly income, and balance sheet insufficiencies keep them on the sidelines. The balance sheet isn’t in bad shape, only undercapitalized, leaving the company reliant on credit facilities to sustain operations.

OCC hits top after strong results

Short sellers are also a concern for investors. The short interest was not astronomically high as of late May at about 5%, but short sellers have been selling into the OCC rally and are likely selling into the post-release price pop. The post-release price action suggests they are—OCC spiked ahead of the release, opened with a gap and moved even higher afterward, only to fall back from the weekly high and form a doji candle after the earnings news. The takeaway is that this market hit a top and may not be able to move higher.

Resistance at the $22 level may be insurmountable because it dates back to a price implosion following the bursting of the Dotcom Bubble. It represents a significant overhang and is likely a trigger for short selling. In this scenario, the best outcome may be OCC shares moving sideways within a range near $20 before falling back to more realistic levels later this year. Among the warning signs is a divergence in the stochastic that reveals an inherent weakness in the market.

This year’s risks include fiber shortages and target markets. While fiber shortages are impacting lead times, delivery, and costs, target markets present their own challenges. Rather than competing for hyperscale business, Optical Cable Corporation is focusing on Tier 2 data center business and government contracts. This can result in spotty revenue gains and irregular margins due to timing and mix. The takeaway for investors is that OCC’s business may be volatile in the coming quarters, and that volatility will be reflected in the stock’s price. Catalysts include ramping demand for AI capacity, improving operational leverage, and next-gen tech. The company is integrating "rollable-ribbon" into its product lines, positioning for the 800G standard.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Optical Cable Right Now?

Before you consider Optical Cable, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Optical Cable wasn't on the list.

While Optical Cable currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Optical Cable (OCC)
0.4701 of 5 stars		$21.0110.6%N/A175.10SellN/A
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