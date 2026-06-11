Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 69.87% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.86.

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Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. Chewy has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 53.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 83,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,132,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 874,061 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,961.60. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 95,675 shares of company stock worth $2,459,955 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,238.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company's stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Chewy

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chewy reported Q1 net sales of $3.36 billion, up 7.7% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $0.43 topping expectations and gross margin expanding to 30.1%, showing the business remains profitable and resilient.

Chewy reported Q1 net sales of $3.36 billion, up 7.7% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $0.43 topping expectations and gross margin expanding to 30.1%, showing the business remains profitable and resilient. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts stayed constructive, including William Blair, J.P. Morgan, Raymond James, and Evercore, citing margin discipline, cash flow, and long-term growth drivers. Article Title

Several analysts stayed constructive, including William Blair, J.P. Morgan, Raymond James, and Evercore, citing margin discipline, cash flow, and long-term growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Chewy outlined fiscal 2026 net sales of $13.40 billion to $13.55 billion and said it is targeting net leverage below 2x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a focus on balance-sheet discipline. Article Title

Chewy outlined fiscal 2026 net sales of $13.40 billion to $13.55 billion and said it is targeting net leverage below 2x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a focus on balance-sheet discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird lowered its price target to $30 from $40 while keeping an outperform rating, and Needham reiterated a Hold, reflecting a mixed but not uniformly bearish analyst response. Article Title

Robert W. Baird lowered its price target to $30 from $40 while keeping an outperform rating, and Needham reiterated a Hold, reflecting a mixed but not uniformly bearish analyst response. Negative Sentiment: Management cut its full-year sales forecast and flagged a more cautious consumer environment, which is the main reason investors are selling the stock despite the earnings beat.

Management cut its full-year sales forecast and flagged a more cautious consumer environment, which is the main reason investors are selling the stock despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Commentary around the report also noted macroeconomic pressure and growth concerns, with shares hitting 52-week lows as Wall Street worries about demand for discretionary pet spending. Article Title

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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