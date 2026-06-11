Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at TD Cowen

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.83% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Chewy alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 4,604,607 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,803. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Chewy has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.19. Chewy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 53.48%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $108,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,173,248. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,920,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $658,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chewy by 295.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,622,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171,325 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Chewy by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,536,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052,955 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,218,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chewy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,660,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Chewy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chewy delivered strong Q1 results, with revenue growth and adjusted EPS topping or matching estimates, while margins improved and profitability remained robust.

Chewy delivered strong Q1 results, with revenue growth and adjusted EPS topping or matching estimates, while margins improved and profitability remained robust. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts maintained bullish ratings despite trimming targets, signaling continued confidence in Chewy’s longer-term business model and valuation. Article Title

Several analysts maintained bullish ratings despite trimming targets, signaling continued confidence in Chewy’s longer-term business model and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated focus on margin discipline, clinics, health, and AI initiatives, which could support future growth but do not offset the softer near-term revenue outlook.

Management reiterated focus on margin discipline, clinics, health, and AI initiatives, which could support future growth but do not offset the softer near-term revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Chewy lowered its fiscal 2026 sales outlook, reinforcing concerns that consumers are becoming more selective on discretionary pet spending.

Chewy lowered its fiscal 2026 sales outlook, reinforcing concerns that consumers are becoming more selective on discretionary pet spending. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street broadly cut price targets following the report, reflecting caution around growth expectations and the company’s current operating environment.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chewy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chewy wasn't on the list.

While Chewy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here