Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $13.18. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $13.0050, with a volume of 736,856 shares.

Get Chimera Investment alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Chimera Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chimera Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.35 million.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Chimera Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 68,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation NYSE: CIM is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company's portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm's core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chimera Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chimera Investment wasn't on the list.

While Chimera Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here