China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,018 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 4,363 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

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China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 0.5%

CIADY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. 1,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is one of the largest dairy product manufacturers in China, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. The company focuses on the production, processing and sale of a wide range of dairy products, leveraging modern dairy farming practices and vertically integrated operations to maintain quality and food safety standards.

Its product portfolio includes fresh liquid milk, UHT milk, yogurt, ice cream, milk powder and cheese, marketed under well-known brands such as Mengniu, Ambrosial and Yashili (in select segments).

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