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China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
China Mengniu Dairy logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell by 30.8% in April to 3,018 shares, representing about 0.0% of shares sold short and a very low short-interest ratio of 0.2 days.
  • CIADY traded down 0.5% to $21.03 on Tuesday with only 1,635 shares changing hands versus its average volume (~8,038), and sits in a 12‑month range of $17.81–$26.54.
  • China Mengniu Dairy is one of China’s largest dairy producers, selling milk, yogurt, ice cream, milk powder and cheese under brands like Mengniu, Ambrosial and Yashili.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of China Mengniu Dairy.

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,018 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 4,363 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 0.5%

CIADY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. 1,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is one of the largest dairy product manufacturers in China, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. The company focuses on the production, processing and sale of a wide range of dairy products, leveraging modern dairy farming practices and vertically integrated operations to maintain quality and food safety standards.

Its product portfolio includes fresh liquid milk, UHT milk, yogurt, ice cream, milk powder and cheese, marketed under well-known brands such as Mengniu, Ambrosial and Yashili (in select segments).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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