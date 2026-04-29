China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Posts Earnings Results

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

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China Merchants Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 6,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,854. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Merchants Bank currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank OTCMKTS: CIHKY is a major Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Shenzhen. Established in 1987 as one of the country’s early joint-stock commercial banks, it has grown into a full-service banking group serving individual, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), and corporate clients. The bank is part of the broader China Merchants Group ecosystem and maintains listings on domestic and international exchanges to facilitate investor access.

The bank’s core businesses encompass retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, private banking and wealth management, credit cards, transaction banking and trade finance, treasury and markets, and asset management.

Further Reading

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