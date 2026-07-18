China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYD. Wall Street Zen raised China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded China Yuchai International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, China Yuchai International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

Get CYD alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYD

China Yuchai International Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:CYD opened at $43.94 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. NYSE: CYD is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider China Yuchai International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and China Yuchai International wasn't on the list.

While China Yuchai International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here