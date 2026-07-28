China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded by Greenridge Global to "Strong-Buy" Rating

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Greenridge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered China Yuchai International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of China Yuchai International to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, China Yuchai International has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD opened at $46.41 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. NYSE: CYD is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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