Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Diageo logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Diageo, Charming Medical, and UP Fintech are the three Chinese stocks MarketBeat highlighted to watch, based on its stock screener and recent trading activity.
  • The article says these names had the highest dollar trading volume among Chinese stocks over the last several days, making them stand out to investors.
  • The companies span different businesses: Diageo sells alcoholic beverages, Charming Medical offers Traditional Chinese Medicine-inspired wellness services, and UP Fintech provides online brokerage services focused on Chinese investors.
  • Interested in Diageo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Diageo, Charming Medical, and UP Fintech are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Chinese stocks” refers to shares of companies that are based in China or have substantial operations in China and are available for trading by stock market investors. This term can include mainland Chinese companies listed on exchanges in China as well as Chinese companies listed overseas, such as in Hong Kong or the United States. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Charming Medical (MCTA)

We are a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. We offer a wide range of beauty, wellness, and postpartum services and products rooted and influenced by the principles and practices of TCM, such as the use of herbal ingredients, acupuncture techniques, Tuina massage, and dietary guidance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCTA

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Diageo Right Now?

Before you consider Diageo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diageo wasn't on the list.

While Diageo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
By Chris Markoch | May 6, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines