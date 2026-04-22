Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.93 and last traded at $50.3850, with a volume of 3561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipmos Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMOS

Chipmos Technologies Stock Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chipmos Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipmos Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipmos Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company's stock.

About Chipmos Technologies

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan‐based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back‐end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system‐on‐chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

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