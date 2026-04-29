Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
CMG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. 29,687,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,620,039. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381,051 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $421,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804,439 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,343,041 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,365 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $174,825,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,987,994 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $258,556,000 after buying an additional 3,902,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill
Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Appoints high-profile marketing and digital leaders — Chipotle named Fernando Machado as Chief Brand Officer and created a Chief Digital Officer role (Arlie Sisson) to accelerate its Recipe for Growth, signaling renewed focus on brand, loyalty and digital sales that could help win back customers over time. CHIPOTLE TAPS AWARD-WINNING FERNANDO MACHADO AS CHIEF BRAND OFFICER
- Positive Sentiment: Promotional/community program may boost short-term traffic — Chipotle announced up to $2M in free entrée e-gift cards for teachers and healthcare workers (200k recipients), a marketing push that can drive trial and goodwill during a softer sales period. CHIPOTLE TO GIVE AWAY UP TO $2 MILLION IN FREE BURRITOS
- Positive Sentiment: Menu/marketing moves aimed at re-engaging diners — Pre-earnings coverage highlights Chipotle’s push (including a high‑protein menu focus) to lure back customers after a weak Q4, which, if effective, could support comp recovery in coming quarters. Chipotle to report Q1 earnings as it tries to lure back customers
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/mkt backdrop could help or hurt stocks broadly — Morning macro headlines (AI investment, inventories, etc.) are influencing risk appetite across restaurants and consumer names; a stronger market could buoy CMG, while risk-off would pressure it. Big Boosts to Econ Growth from AI Investment, Inventories & More
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings/csame‑store sales risk — Wall Street expects Chipotle’s same‑store sales to decline again in Q1 (Chipotle has posted comps declines in 3 of the last 4 quarters), raising the risk of another disappointing print or cautious commentary that could pressure the stock after-hours. Chipotle Mexican Grill is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from fast‑casual peers — Coverage notes rivals (Cava, Starbucks’ turnaround) are executing strategies that may outcompete Chipotle on menu innovation and traffic, increasing execution risk if Chipotle’s initiatives don’t quickly translate to comp growth. Cava protein strategy leaves Chipotle and Sweetgreen in the dust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.47.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
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Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
Further Reading
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