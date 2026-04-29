Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. 29,687,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,620,039. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381,051 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $421,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804,439 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,343,041 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,365 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $174,825,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,987,994 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $258,556,000 after buying an additional 3,902,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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