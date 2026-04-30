Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at BNP Paribas Exane

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.53.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.0%

CMG stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.99. 21,745,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,682,025. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue and comps beat expectations — Revenue rose ~7.4% to about $3.1B and comparable restaurant sales turned positive (+0.5%) with transactions up ~0.6%, signaling a demand inflection after prior weakness. CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Q1 revenue and comps beat expectations — Revenue rose ~7.4% to about $3.1B and comparable restaurant sales turned positive (+0.5%) with transactions up ~0.6%, signaling a demand inflection after prior weakness. Positive Sentiment: Protein-focused menu is working — management cited that ~1 in 4 orders added nearly a cup of protein in Q1, a tangible product win that helped drive traffic. Chipotle reports surprise quarterly sales rise

Protein-focused menu is working — management cited that ~1 in 4 orders added nearly a cup of protein in Q1, a tangible product win that helped drive traffic. Positive Sentiment: Brokers reaffirmed buy/outperform views and set higher targets — firms including RBC, TD Cowen and BTIG kept bullish calls with price targets in the low‑to‑mid $40s, supporting upside narrative. Benzinga analyst notes

Brokers reaffirmed buy/outperform views and set higher targets — firms including RBC, TD Cowen and BTIG kept bullish calls with price targets in the low‑to‑mid $40s, supporting upside narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions on balance — some shops (Barclays, Piper Sandler) trimmed targets or moved to neutral/equal‑weight while others nudged forecasts higher; consensus remains split on pace of recovery. Chipotle Gets Mixed Calls After Q1

Mixed analyst reactions on balance — some shops (Barclays, Piper Sandler) trimmed targets or moved to neutral/equal‑weight while others nudged forecasts higher; consensus remains split on pace of recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Company still expanding and returning capital — Q1 included ~49 company openings (most with Chipotlanes) and significant buybacks (~$700M reported), which supports long‑term growth/earnings cadence but also raises near‑term cash deployment considerations. QuiverQuant price movement analysis

Company still expanding and returning capital — Q1 included ~49 company openings (most with Chipotlanes) and significant buybacks (~$700M reported), which supports long‑term growth/earnings cadence but also raises near‑term cash deployment considerations. Negative Sentiment: Margins and EPS compressed — operating margin fell materially year‑over‑year (reported ~12.9%) and adjusted EPS declined to $0.24 from $0.29, reflecting rising labor and operating costs that dent near‑term profitability. Chipotle Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates

Margins and EPS compressed — operating margin fell materially year‑over‑year (reported ~12.9%) and adjusted EPS declined to $0.24 from $0.29, reflecting rising labor and operating costs that dent near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary on valuation and recovery pace — some analysts/commentators question whether the recovery and margin trends justify current multiples, keeping downside risk if comps stall. Seeking Alpha bear case

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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