Chipotle Mexican Grill's (CMG) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.60.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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