Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $118.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $111.00.

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Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.1%

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 80,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $136.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.48 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 281.98% and a net margin of 21.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,920. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.87% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 108,512 shares of the company's stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the company's stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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