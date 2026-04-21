Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock's previous close.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $110.58.

Get CHH alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 209,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,161. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.74. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.26 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 541.07%. Choice Hotels International's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,200. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,956,432.68. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,283 shares of company stock worth $1,040,947. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,931 shares of the company's stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Choice Hotels International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Choice Hotels International wasn't on the list.

While Choice Hotels International currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here