ChoiceOne Financial Services (COFS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 3.2%

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $518.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.59.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ChoiceOne Financial Services's payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 617.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COFS. DA Davidson upped their target price on ChoiceOne Financial Services from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on COFS

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank, it provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company's primary operations are concentrated in community banking, spanning retail deposits, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management solutions.

ChoiceOne Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of its customers.

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