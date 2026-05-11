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Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Chorus logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Chorus Ltd. shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday, trading as high as $30.01 before closing at the same level.
  • The stock's move came on light volume, with just 100 shares changing hands, suggesting limited trading activity behind the gain.
  • Chorus remains above its 50-day ($27.63) and 200-day ($27.14) moving averages, indicating a positive longer-term trend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chorus.

Chorus Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHRYY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Chorus Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

Chorus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Limited is New Zealand's largest provider of fixed-line telecommunications infrastructure. Established in December 2011 following a demerger from Telecom New Zealand, the company owns and operates the fibre optic and copper network that forms the backbone of the country's broadband and voice services.

Chorus specialises in wholesale network access, delivering fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP), fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and copper-based broadband connections to retail service providers such as Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While Chorus currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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