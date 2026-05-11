Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Chorus Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHRYY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

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Chorus Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited is New Zealand's largest provider of fixed-line telecommunications infrastructure. Established in December 2011 following a demerger from Telecom New Zealand, the company owns and operates the fibre optic and copper network that forms the backbone of the country's broadband and voice services.

Chorus specialises in wholesale network access, delivering fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP), fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and copper-based broadband connections to retail service providers such as Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.

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