Chris Natali Sells 1,337 Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chris Natali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of PayPal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of PayPal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $49,114.37.

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PayPal Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.14. 12,506,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,199,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock's fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. PayPal's payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management announced a strategic reorganization that creates three operating units and makes Venmo a standalone reporting segment — a move designed to increase transparency, accelerate decision‑making and unlock value (including potential partnerships or a sale). This is being viewed as a structural positive for long‑term value realization. PayPal Announces Strategic Reorganization

Management announced a strategic reorganization that creates three operating units and makes Venmo a standalone reporting segment — a move designed to increase transparency, accelerate decision‑making and unlock value (including potential partnerships or a sale). This is being viewed as a structural positive for long‑term value realization. Positive Sentiment: Market reports tied to the restructuring specifically noting Venmo as a standalone unit lifted sentiment briefly because Venmo (near 100M users) is seen as PayPal’s most acquirable and highest‑growth asset. PayPal gains on Venmo standalone report

Market reports tied to the restructuring specifically noting Venmo as a standalone unit lifted sentiment briefly because Venmo (near 100M users) is seen as PayPal’s most acquirable and highest‑growth asset. Positive Sentiment: Commercial partnerships continue: BigCommerce is integrating PayPal’s Store Sync (AI‑enabled commerce/connectivity), supporting merchant adoption of PayPal checkout tools and product discovery — a potential driver of merchant revenue over time. Commerce Announces Integration of PayPal’s Store Sync

Commercial partnerships continue: BigCommerce is integrating PayPal’s Store Sync (AI‑enabled commerce/connectivity), supporting merchant adoption of PayPal checkout tools and product discovery — a potential driver of merchant revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are awaiting detailed Q1 metrics — a “countdown” to Q1 earnings piece highlights that analysts are focused not just on top/bottom line but on user engagement, TPV, margins and Venmo monetization; results and guidance will likely drive the next leg of the move. Countdown to PayPal Q1 Earnings

Investors are awaiting detailed Q1 metrics — a “countdown” to Q1 earnings piece highlights that analysts are focused not just on top/bottom line but on user engagement, TPV, margins and Venmo monetization; results and guidance will likely drive the next leg of the move. Neutral Sentiment: Official PR and multiple outlets (WSJ/Reuters/CNBC) detail the reorg and leadership shifts; transparency is improving but timeline and KPIs for the new structure remain unclear. WSJ: PayPal to Reorganize

Official PR and multiple outlets (WSJ/Reuters/CNBC) detail the reorg and leadership shifts; transparency is improving but timeline and KPIs for the new structure remain unclear. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious: several coverage notes flag PayPal’s year‑to‑date underperformance and emphasize execution risk — investors may be trimming positions until Q1 results show improved momentum. Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting PYPL Will Climb or Sink?

Analyst sentiment remains cautious: several coverage notes flag PayPal’s year‑to‑date underperformance and emphasize execution risk — investors may be trimming positions until Q1 results show improved momentum. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term earnings/earnings‑quality concerns persist after recent quarters where PayPal missed or underwhelmed on revenue/metrics; until the new operating model shows clearer results, that uncertainty can pressure the stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,528 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,554 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 22.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 231,587 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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