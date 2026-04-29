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Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Christian Dior S.E. logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume jumped 75% to 200 shares on Wednesday while the ADR last traded at $127.20, down from a prior close of $140.25.
  • Technicals and liquidity show the stock trading below its 50-day ($137.35) and 200-day ($155.34) moving averages; the company has a low debt-to-equity ratio (0.19) but a quick ratio under 1 (0.85) and a current ratio of 1.59.
  • Business profile—Christian Dior S.E. is a Paris-based global luxury goods company (Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior) selling fashion, leather goods and beauty products in more than 150 countries.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session's volume of 114 shares.The stock last traded at $127.20 and had previously closed at $140.25.

Christian Dior S.E. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34.

Christian Dior S.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Christian Dior S.E. is a global luxury goods company headquartered in Paris, France, operating through its subsidiary Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior. The company designs, manufactures and distributes high-end women's and men's fashion collections, including haute couture and ready-to-wear apparel. In addition to clothing, Christian Dior offers a range of leather goods, footwear and accessories that embody the brand's heritage of craftsmanship and elegant design.

Through Parfums Christian Dior, the company markets an extensive portfolio of fragrances, skincare and cosmetic products sold in more than 150 countries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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