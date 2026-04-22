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Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Christian Dior S.E. logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped down: Shares opened at $135.00 from a prior close of $141.35 (about a 3.6% drop) and last traded at $135.00 with just 4 shares changing hands.
  • The stock shows modest fundamentals (debt-to-equity 0.19, current ratio 1.59, quick ratio 0.85) and is trading below its 50-day ($138.57) and 200-day ($155.76) moving averages, signaling near-term weakness.
  • Company profile: Christian Dior S.E. is a Paris-based global luxury goods company operating Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior, selling fashion, leather goods and beauty products in more than 150 countries.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Christian Dior S.E..

Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.35, but opened at $135.00. Christian Dior S.E. shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Christian Dior S.E. Trading Down 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76.

About Christian Dior S.E.

(Get Free Report)

Christian Dior S.E. is a global luxury goods company headquartered in Paris, France, operating through its subsidiary Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior. The company designs, manufactures and distributes high-end women's and men's fashion collections, including haute couture and ready-to-wear apparel. In addition to clothing, Christian Dior offers a range of leather goods, footwear and accessories that embody the brand's heritage of craftsmanship and elegant design.

Through Parfums Christian Dior, the company markets an extensive portfolio of fragrances, skincare and cosmetic products sold in more than 150 countries.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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