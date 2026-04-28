Free Trial
→ I wish this wasn’t the case (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Christian Dior S.E. logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Christian Dior S.E. shares gapped down before trading, opening at $129.12 after a $139.00 close, with only 30 shares reported and the price sitting below the 50-day ($137.64) and 200-day ($155.47) moving averages.
  • The company has low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.19) and moderate liquidity (quick ratio 0.85, current ratio 1.59), and operates a global luxury portfolio through Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior, selling fashion and beauty products in over 150 countries.
  • Five stocks we like better than Christian Dior S.E..

Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.00, but opened at $129.12. Christian Dior S.E. shares last traded at $129.12, with a volume of 30 shares.

Christian Dior S.E. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47.

Christian Dior S.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Christian Dior S.E. is a global luxury goods company headquartered in Paris, France, operating through its subsidiary Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior. The company designs, manufactures and distributes high-end women's and men's fashion collections, including haute couture and ready-to-wear apparel. In addition to clothing, Christian Dior offers a range of leather goods, footwear and accessories that embody the brand's heritage of craftsmanship and elegant design.

Through Parfums Christian Dior, the company markets an extensive portfolio of fragrances, skincare and cosmetic products sold in more than 150 countries.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Christian Dior S.E. Right Now?

Before you consider Christian Dior S.E., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Christian Dior S.E. wasn't on the list.

While Christian Dior S.E. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines