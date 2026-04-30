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Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Chugai Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Chugai experienced unusually strong trading with roughly 301,653 shares changing hands (a 43% rise from the prior session), and the stock last traded at $26.61 versus a prior close of $24.91.
  • Analyst sentiment has turned positive after upgrades from UBS and SMBC Nikko to "Strong Buy", and MarketBeat lists the consensus rating as Strong Buy.
  • Recent fundamentals show a market cap of about $89.99 billion, quarterly EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $2.05 billion, with a net margin near 35% and ROE around 22.4%, signaling solid profitability.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 301,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session's volume of 211,270 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $24.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHGCY shares. UBS Group upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHGCY

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business's fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai's activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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