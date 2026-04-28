Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Down 9.6% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.5950. 3,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 205,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chugai Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHGCY

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 22.40%.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai's activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

Further Reading

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