Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 872,487 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 600,829 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts: Sign Up

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 76,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $9,865,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,306 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 148,378 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 342.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,929 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 142.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 129,440 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 76,087 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Chunghwa Telecom to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom's product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chunghwa Telecom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chunghwa Telecom wasn't on the list.

While Chunghwa Telecom currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here