Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,247,106 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 872,487 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CHT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHT

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 47,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,112. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.31. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 380,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 63,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,284 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,306 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 148,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,330 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom's product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

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