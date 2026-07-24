Church & Dwight (CHD) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $1.5028 billion for the quarter. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0%

CHD stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,208.04. The trade was a 88.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This represents a 48.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company's stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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