Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.5882.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.82. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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