Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Director Robert Shearer Sells 8,600 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) Director Robert Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DV Trading LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,701 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 66,480 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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