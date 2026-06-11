Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 12,960 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $97.76. 190,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,737. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock worth $537,736,000 after buying an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 596,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 95,423 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company's stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Amiral Gestion bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $6,258,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 561,892 shares of the company's stock worth $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here