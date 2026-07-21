Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.03% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.82.

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Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,208.04. The trade was a 88.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,446.28. This represents a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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