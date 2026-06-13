Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

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Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.40. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,208.04. This trade represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,675,090 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Church & Dwight

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed a Buy view on Church & Dwight, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Church & Dwight (CHD)

RBC Capital reaffirmed a view on Church & Dwight, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to show solid fundamentals, with its most recent quarter beating EPS and revenue estimates and management maintaining full-year guidance.

The company continues to show solid fundamentals, with its most recent quarter beating EPS and revenue estimates and management maintaining full-year guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Church & Dwight also remains supported by a quarterly dividend, which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Church & Dwight also remains supported by a quarterly dividend, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares for about $842,542, and EVP Brian Buchert sold 10,160 shares for about $997,102, adding to concern about insider confidence. Insider sale details for Robert K Shearer Insider selling alert for CHD

Director sold 8,600 shares for about $842,542, and EVP sold 10,160 shares for about $997,102, adding to concern about insider confidence. Negative Sentiment: Another director, Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram, also sold shares, reinforcing the near-term overhang from insider selling.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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