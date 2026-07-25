Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cibus from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cibus has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

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Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of Cibus stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Cibus has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a negative net margin of 2,366.33%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Cibus will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBUS. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cibus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cibus during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cibus during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company's stock.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in precision gene editing for agricultural applications. Leveraging its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), Cibus develops improved crop traits without the introduction of foreign DNA. The company's platform enables targeted modifications to plant genomes, allowing for enhanced disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and yield optimization in key row crops.

The company's core business centers on trait development services and licensing partnerships.

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