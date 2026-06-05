Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ciena from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $279.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ciena from $425.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $444.83.

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Ciena Trading Down 13.7%

NYSE:CIEN opened at $535.48 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $515.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 341.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total transaction of $9,021,337.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,866.40. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.65, for a total value of $684,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,074,931.65. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $19,502,359. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 50.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ciena by 104.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Ciena by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 88 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Ciena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations with $1.64 EPS versus $1.46 expected and $1.57 billion in revenue versus $1.50 billion expected, with sales up 39.5% year over year on AI- and cloud-driven networking demand. Article Title

Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations with versus $1.46 expected and versus $1.50 billion expected, with sales up year over year on AI- and cloud-driven networking demand. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI-related demand and optical networking adoption are supporting sustained growth, and the company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion from prior expectations. Article Title

Management said AI-related demand and optical networking adoption are supporting sustained growth, and the company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about from prior expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports note that Ciena’s earnings call highlighted AI-fueled growth opportunities in cloud, subsea, and service-provider networks, reinforcing the long-term demand story. Article Title

Several reports note that Ciena’s earnings call highlighted AI-fueled growth opportunities in cloud, subsea, and service-provider networks, reinforcing the long-term demand story. Negative Sentiment: The stock fell because investors appeared to want an even bigger beat-and-raise quarter and stronger forward guidance, suggesting expectations had run ahead of the results. Article Title

The stock fell because investors appeared to want an even bigger beat-and-raise quarter and stronger forward guidance, suggesting expectations had run ahead of the results. Negative Sentiment: Guidance concerns weighed on sentiment even after the earnings beat, with multiple outlets saying the outlook did not fully satisfy high investor expectations. Article Title

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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