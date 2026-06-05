Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $720.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $720.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 34.46% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $425.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ciena from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $482.50.

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Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $535.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ciena has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $515.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 68 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,866.40. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.92, for a total transaction of $1,670,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,547,697.44. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ciena by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 660,988 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $154,585,000 after acquiring an additional 410,588 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ciena by 1,095.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,527 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

Ciena News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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