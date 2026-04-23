Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $523.97 and last traded at $520.1980, with a volume of 354101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $498.97.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $222.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $380.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $355.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $355.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Ciena Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 332.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $390.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,332.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 293,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,372,490.52. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,105. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,974 shares of company stock worth $16,615,505. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $9,434,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $1,364,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $5,120,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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