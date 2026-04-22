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Cimpress (CMPR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Cimpress logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Cimpress is projected to report its Q3 2026 results after the market close on April 29, with analysts forecasting $0.17 EPS and roughly $859 million in revenue, and an earnings call scheduled for April 30 at 8:00 AM ET.
  • Analysts hold a consensus Buy rating with a $97.50 average price target after several recent upgrades, including Zacks and Barrington lifting targets (Barrington to $95 and Truist to $100).
  • In the prior quarter Cimpress beat estimates with $1.95 EPS and $1.04 billion in revenue; the stock trades near its 52-week high (~$82), has a $2.0 billion market cap and a P/E around 91.5, and institutions own about 77.6% of shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $858.9660 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.34. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.64 million. On average, analysts expect Cimpress to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $83.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cimpress

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 250.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 32.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

Read More

Earnings History for Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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