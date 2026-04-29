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Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Cimpress logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Cimpress beat estimates, reporting Q results of $0.55 EPS versus the $0.17 consensus (a $0.38 surprise) and revenue of $886.21 million versus $858.97 million, though it still showed a negative return on equity (4.18%) and a thin net margin (0.66%).
  • Shares traded down about 1.5% to $81.42 after the release; the stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE of 90.47, and a 12‑month range of $35.21 to $84.00.
  • Analysts have been raising ratings and targets, with several upgrades and an average price target of $97.50 (including Truist at $100 and Barrington at $95), leaving a consensus "Buy" on the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.38, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $886.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.97 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Cimpress Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 78,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cimpress by 250.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 32.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company's stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

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