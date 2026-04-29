Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.38, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $886.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.97 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Get Cimpress alerts: Sign Up

Cimpress Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 78,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cimpress by 250.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 32.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company's stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

Featured Articles

Before you consider Cimpress, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cimpress wasn't on the list.

While Cimpress currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here