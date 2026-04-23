Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.81 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 68630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cimpress

Cimpress Price Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.34. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $993.64 million. Analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cimpress by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cimpress by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,274 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Cimpress by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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