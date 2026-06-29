Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Cimpress in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Cimpress Trading Down 0.1%

Cimpress stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.80. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $886.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.80 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,895.04. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $2,403,937.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,027,099.57. The trade was a 44.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,549 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,907 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,713,187 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $271,063,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,049 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,419 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 104,419 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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