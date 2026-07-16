Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $214.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.31.

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Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $192.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.60. Cintas has a 52-week low of $161.16 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company's stock.

Cintas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cintas beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.29 versus $1.24 expected and revenue of $2.91 billion versus $2.87 billion estimated, with organic revenue growth of 8.4% and revenue up 8.9% year over year. Article Title

Cintas beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.29 versus $1.24 expected and revenue of $2.91 billion versus $2.87 billion estimated, with organic revenue growth of 8.4% and revenue up 8.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management issued confident fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, which investors viewed as a sign that demand remains healthy. Article Title

Management issued confident fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, which investors viewed as a sign that demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted record gross margin of 51.0% and improved operating margin, suggesting strong profitability and execution even with costs tied to the pending UniFirst acquisition. Article Title

The company highlighted record gross margin of 51.0% and improved operating margin, suggesting strong profitability and execution even with costs tied to the pending UniFirst acquisition. Positive Sentiment: A William Blair analyst reiterated a Buy rating after the results, citing the strong beat, solid fiscal 2027 outlook, and high retention as signs of sustained growth. Article Title

A William Blair analyst reiterated a Buy rating after the results, citing the strong beat, solid fiscal 2027 outlook, and high retention as signs of sustained growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles recapped the earnings call and results, with investors focusing on the company’s long runway for growth and commentary that the UniFirst deal is still expected to close in the second half of calendar 2026. Article Title

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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