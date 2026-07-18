Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Argus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.31.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $204.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $175.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cintas has a 1 year low of $161.16 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,712.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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