Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the business services provider's stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00. Bank of America's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock's current price.

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CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $192.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas has a 52-week low of $161.16 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.Cintas's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,447 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

Cintas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cintas beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.29 versus $1.24 expected and revenue of $2.91 billion versus $2.87 billion estimated, with organic revenue growth of 8.4% and revenue up 8.9% year over year. Article Title

Cintas beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.29 versus $1.24 expected and revenue of $2.91 billion versus $2.87 billion estimated, with organic revenue growth of 8.4% and revenue up 8.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management issued confident fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, which investors viewed as a sign that demand remains healthy. Article Title

Management issued confident fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, which investors viewed as a sign that demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted record gross margin of 51.0% and improved operating margin, suggesting strong profitability and execution even with costs tied to the pending UniFirst acquisition. Article Title

The company highlighted record gross margin of 51.0% and improved operating margin, suggesting strong profitability and execution even with costs tied to the pending UniFirst acquisition. Positive Sentiment: A William Blair analyst reiterated a Buy rating after the results, citing the strong beat, solid fiscal 2027 outlook, and high retention as signs of sustained growth. Article Title

A William Blair analyst reiterated a Buy rating after the results, citing the strong beat, solid fiscal 2027 outlook, and high retention as signs of sustained growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles recapped the earnings call and results, with investors focusing on the company’s long runway for growth and commentary that the UniFirst deal is still expected to close in the second half of calendar 2026. Article Title

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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