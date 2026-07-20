Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Down 1.1% - Should You Sell?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.65 and last traded at $110.70. 15,600,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 23,949,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.94.

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Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $436.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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