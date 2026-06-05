Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading Down 6.4% - Time to Sell?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.55 and last traded at $121.64. 32,526,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 23,773,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Down 6.4%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evansbrook LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $283,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 116,773 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,467,602 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 386,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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