Cisco Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 107,384 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average daily volume of 73,008 call options.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $6.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 23,937,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,487,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $504.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $46,165,000 after buying an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 126.3% during the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 176,715 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 98,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $332,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,456 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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