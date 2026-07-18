CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.7444.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINT. Wall Street Zen cut CI&T from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CI&T from $7.10 to $7.20 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CI&T from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CINT

CI&T Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:CINT opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $434.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CI&T has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.28 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 364,696 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company's stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc NYSE: CINT is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

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