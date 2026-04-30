Citigroup Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $46.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 35.63% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.60.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,791,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,733,674. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after buying an additional 18,660,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,762,457,000 after buying an additional 13,843,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,162,572,000 after buying an additional 9,237,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,294,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,675,895,000 after buying an additional 6,796,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here