Citigroup Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $46.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 35.63% from the stock's previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.60.
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Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
NYSE CMG traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,791,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,733,674. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after buying an additional 18,660,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,762,457,000 after buying an additional 13,843,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,162,572,000 after buying an additional 9,237,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,294,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,675,895,000 after buying an additional 6,796,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill
Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue and traffic surprise — Chipotle reported Q1 revenue of about $3.09–3.10B, comparable restaurant sales +0.5% and transactions turned positive, which traders view as a demand inflection after recent weakness. Chipotle reports surprise quarterly sales rise
- Positive Sentiment: High‑protein menu is driving incremental orders — Management highlighted strong uptake of new protein-focused items (nearly 1-in-4 orders added ~a cup of protein in Q1), supporting the traffic rebound narrative. Chipotle's protein menu is working
- Positive Sentiment: Capital allocation and unit growth remain active — Company continues aggressive buybacks (~$700.8M repurchased noted in filings) and opened dozens of new restaurants with Chipotlanes, supporting long‑term growth and EPS recovery potential. CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary and price‑target upside from some shops — Several outlets are publishing bullish takes on a multi-quarter rebound and upgraded/affirmed buy calls (BTIG, TD Cowen, RBC among those cited), adding upside narrative. Chipotle Is Finding New Ways to Win
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed/raised targets but left ratings mixed — Stephens and BNP Paribas Exane nudged targets higher to ~$39 while keeping neutral/equal weight stances; the market is parsing these as cautious optimism. Analyst target changes (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlight gradual recovery — Media/analysis pieces (Investopedia, MarketBeat) note encouraging signs but say sustained improvement will take more time. Diners Have Been Coming Back to Chipotle
- Negative Sentiment: Margins and EPS compressed — Operating margin fell noticeably year‑over‑year and adjusted EPS declined to $0.24 (in line with consensus but down from prior year), raising profit‑quality concerns. Chipotle Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Beat on New Units
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts are cautious or lowered targets — Barclays trimmed its PT to $38 and Piper Sandler reduced theirs, reflecting skepticism on near‑term margin recovery. Analyst downgrades/target cuts (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Bear case: durability of recovery questioned — Critics point to ongoing operating‑cost pressure and valuation risks, arguing the turnaround proof remains limited. Chipotle Is Becoming A Less Profitable, Less Appealing Business
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
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Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
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