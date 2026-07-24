Citigroup Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $54.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $45.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.17.

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CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,588,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,224,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. CSX has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 22.21%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. CSX's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, CFO Kevin S. Boone sold 136,708 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $6,384,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,742,647.40. The trade was a 39.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 353,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,430,015.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in CSX by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 96,484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 111,914 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 73,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 45,116 shares in the last quarter. KTF Investments LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, BNB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company's stock.

CSX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

Further Reading

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